The players of Baník are eager for their first victory, Sparta will defend the first place in Jablonec

The three Saturday duels have one common denominator. All three home teams have not won so far in the season, so it is high time to change the unfavorable balance.

The miner has only gained one point so far. Hosts Hradec Králové, who recently kicked off at the successful christening of the new stadium. The intruders are definitely not a favorite opponent for the home team. Ostrava won only one of the last six league matches between them and did not score twice in a row.

Zlín has not yet scored at all. Ševci play with Liberec, with whom they lost only one of the last 9 matches in the league at home in Letná, and against Slovan there they scored 4 times in a row (including 3 victories).

Sparta has improved in the selection of reinforcements, contribution from the program PřímákVideo: Sport.cz

On paper, Jablonec has the most difficult role on its own turf, which is against the leader Sparta. For the people of Prague, it is a warm-up for Tuesday’s home rematch of the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League with FC Copenhagen. The defending champions are the only team to have won all three opening games in the top flight season together with city rival Slavia.

Sparta drew goalless in the Danish capital on Tuesday and did not lose even the fourth competitive match of the year. In Jablonec, however, they did not win four league matches in a row and drew 1:1 twice in a row.

Studio with Matušovic, Rosa and Podaný All Saturday matches from FORTUNA:LIGA are broadcast exclusively by O2 TV Sport and O2 TV Fotbal. The Saturday studio of moderator Petr Svěcené starts at 2:30 p.m. Miroslav Matušovič will introduce himself as an expert. The pair of experts Antonín Rosa and Jakub Podaný will then arrive at the studio for the evening match between Jablonec and Sparta. A compilation of all Saturday’s 4th round FORTUNA:LIGY will be offered from 20:30 on O2 TV Sport and O2 TV Football program F:INITO.

After three away matches, the North Bohemians will play at home for the first time this season, where they could not play until now due to the reconstruction of the playing area. So far, they have only scored two points, with one scored goal they have the worst attack in the league, on the other hand, Sparta has the best with eight goals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

