Udinese transfer market – Sfuma Saponara / The Italian signs with Verona

The Italian footballer will not be a new member of the black and white squad. Riccardo Saponara has signed for his new club: Verona

For all intents and purposes, the deal vanishes Richard Saponara. The footballer just last night was announced as a new addition from Hellas Verona. The team coached by Marco Baroni believes it is ready for the new season and is trying to reinforce a team that a few months ago saved itself by the skin of its teeth. Not an easy situation for the Veneto club that has to do a lot both on and off the pitch. In the meantime, the playmaker’s signing has arrived, which is certainly made to make a difference and will take a place on the frontline. Right now Udinese could throw itself back on the market after the deal blown up in the last few hours. Especially if Pereyra were to leave permanently, a new component will be needed who can be a real joker throughout the field. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Here are the details of the Pereyra affair <<

July 22 – 09:13

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

