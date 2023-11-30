Udinese-Verona / Here’s who will be the referee of the championship match

Here’s who was chosen as director of the championship match between Baroni’s Verona and Mister Cioffi’s Udinese. All the details

The director of the match that will be played this Sunday at 3 pm sharp has been chosen in these minutes Gabriele Cioffi’s Udinese and Mr. Marco Baroni’s Verona. Here are all the details ahead of the championship match which promises to be crucial for the future of the two teams.

The leadership of the match was entrusted to Fabio Maresca of Naples. The last match in which the referee led the Juventus team was on 4 September 2022 when Udinese won 4-0 against coach Mourinho’s Roma. Now hopefully it will bring good omen. Together with him there will be: Palermo in Mokhtar as assistants. The fourth official will be Rutella and at VAR we will find Valeri.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

November 29 – 1.58pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

