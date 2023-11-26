Udinese / Yet another emergency attack: a bomber stops and more

Yet another emergency in attack for the Juventus team. A young striker stops and not just in view of the match at the Olympic stadium

Udinese must continue to deal with the emergency attack that follows the team even before the referee whistled the first kick-off of this season against the Bianconeri from Turin. The last on the list to raise the white flag is the Portuguese center forward Vivaldo Semedo. A rarely used player but who always spoke out for himself at the end of the match.

Together with him, however, there will also be no other important components. The first above all is undoubtedly Gerard Deulofeu. His return is still in strong doubt and the risk is that he will miss the entire season. Together with him out too Brenner. The Brazilian hasn’t been back in Udine for some time and doesn’t seem to be capable yet.

November 26 – 10.45am

