Home » Uganda: president signs anti-gay law, including death penalty
World

Uganda: president signs anti-gay law, including death penalty

by admin
Uganda: president signs anti-gay law, including death penalty

Uganda’s president has signed anti-gay legislation backed by many in this East African country but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad.

The version of the bill signed by President Yoweri Museveni does not criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ+, as had happened with a previous draft of the legislation, a draft that had generated concern and protests among human rights activists.

Demonstration in Pretoria against the anti-gay law in Uganda

But the new law still provides for the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”, defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people. Furthermore, a suspect convicted of “attempted aggravated homosexuality” can be jailed for up to 14 years, according to the legislation.

Find out more

See also  France, Carla Bruni in Paris on a pile of waste: "It's spring! Thank you mayor Hidalgo"

You may also like

Tanlines, review of his album The Big Mess...

Vladan Kovačević is the best goalkeeper of the...

More than 16,000 people have been evacuated due...

Bodies in tension, the project by photographer Vincenzo...

Stock exchanges, weak Europe with eyes on Wall...

Udinese market – Perez can leave / Atletico...

We review the Blur albums, ordered from worst...

Optoma GT2000HDR short throw laser projector receiving for...

Ambulance driver’s confession | Info

Covid, the Chinese virologist: “Escape of the virus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy