Uganda: president signs anti-gay law, including death penalty

Uganda’s president has signed anti-gay legislation backed by many in this East African country but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad.

The version of the bill signed by President Yoweri Museveni does not criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ+, as had happened with a previous draft of the legislation, a draft that had generated concern and protests among human rights activists.

Demonstration in Pretoria against the anti-gay law in Uganda

But the new law still provides for the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”, defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people. Furthermore, a suspect convicted of “attempted aggravated homosexuality” can be jailed for up to 14 years, according to the legislation.