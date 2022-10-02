Uganda’s first healthcare worker dies from Ebola outbreak

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 2. Uganda Health Minister Jane Ruth Azen said on October 1 that a doctor died of Ebola virus infection, the first medical staff death since the outbreak of the current Ebola epidemic in the country. case.

A Zeng said on social media Twitter that day: “I regret to announce that we have lost a doctor, Dr. Muhammad Ali, a 37-year-old Tanzanian male.” Ali’s Ebola virus test results came back on September 26. He tested positive and died while being treated in a hospital in the western city of Porterburg.

On September 21, in Mubende district, Uganda, medical staff disinfected an Ebola treatment center. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Nicholas Kachoba)

According to Reuters, the current Ebola outbreak in Uganda has infected six medical staff, including Ali.

The Ugandan Ministry of Health confirmed an Ebola outbreak on September 20. As of September 30, the number of confirmed Ebola cases in the country rose to 35, including seven deaths.

The World Health Organization believes that the Ebola virus strain currently circulating in Uganda is less transmissible and lethal than the strain previously circulating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. From 2018 to 2020, nearly 2,300 people in Congo (DRC) were killed in the Ebola epidemic.

On September 21, in Mubende district, Uganda, medical personnel walk in the Ebola treatment center. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Nicholas Kachoba)

There is currently no vaccine against this circulating Ebola virus strain.

Ebola virus is mainly infected through contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions, excreta, etc. of infected people or animals, which can cause Ebola hemorrhagic fever. The clinical manifestations are mainly fever, hemorrhage and multiple organ damage, and the fatality rate As high as 50% to 90%. (Li Yannan)