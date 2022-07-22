Ukraine and Russia have signed the wheat agreement with Turkey and the UN. For Ukraine, the document was signed by Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. For Russia, the agreement was signed by the Minister of Defense of Moscow Serghei Shoigu. According to reports, control of the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny remains in Kiev.

This is not a direct agreement between Kiev and Moscow but an agreement of both with Turkey and the UN.

“Today it represents a beacon in the Black Sea, a beacon of possibility, hope and relief in a world that really needs it,” commented the UN secretary general.

A center to coordinate the export of grain from Ukraine will be set up in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan explained during the signing ceremony that was broadcast on Turkish state TV TRT. “It is a historic day, we have solved a world food crisis and averted the nightmare of world hunger. In the coming days, world trade will open, ”added the Turkish leader.

At the end of the signing ceremony of the agreement, the ministers of Russia and Ukraine stood up and shook hands.