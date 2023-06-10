Home » Ukraine, breaking news. Filorussi, 6,000 people evacuated from the Kherson region. NATO exercise in Germany on Monday
World

Ukraine, breaking news. Filorussi, 6,000 people evacuated from the Kherson region. NATO exercise in Germany on Monday

Fighting going on along several points of the front. In Bakhmut the Ukrainian army has advanced up to 1,400 meters in different areas in the last day. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian bombings continue on Russian territory, the largest NATO exercise, the “Air Defender 23”, kicks off on Monday, which will see the participation of 250 military aircraft from 25 countries exercising in German airspace

