With the arrival of the warm season, the LIvigno & bike combination also starts again, with the Livigno bike area which from 10 June will be ready to welcome all enthusiasts of excursions on two wheels on its 3,200 km of GPS-mapped routes. King of summer sports in Little Tibet, biking offers adults and children, professionals and amateurs, the opportunity to venture onto mountain trails, learn the MTB technique or even give vent to adrenaline with downhill and freeride.

Livigno & bike: road, MTB and ebike for everyone

For a pedal trip suitable for everyone, the ideal solution is the cycle path which, with its 17 km, follows the entire length of the valley, starting in the Lake area and arriving as far as the Forcola area. Along the way it is possible to allow yourself a little relaxation by stopping in one of the numerous playgrounds and green areas, but also stop in one of the equipped areas to enjoy a picnic, or even take a souvenir photo with the Selfie Frame, a modern sculpture representing the beauty of the locality.

MTB in Livigno in the Bike Skill Center

To familiarize yourself with mountain bikes or improve your technique, the Bike Skill Center offers guests of all ages the opportunity to take advantage of the advice of qualified instructors to live the best cycling experience based on your needs and level of preparation. The center also offers some routes to be tackled independently, excursions planned with guides or various options for discovering the world by pedaling: mountain biking, enduro, cross-country, flow-country, downhill, e-bike and road-bike.

Downhill and freeride to Livigno

For downhill and freeride lovers, the perfect choice is definitely the Mottolino Fun Mountain Bikepark, which will open on June 10th. It is one of the best bike parks in Italy, built in 2005, which offers 14 trails divided into three levels of difficulty: Blue Trails suitable for beginners; Red Trailsboth for those who want a smooth track and for those who prefer a technical and dynamic riding style; Black Trailsdesigned for the enjoyment of downhill enthusiasts.

Inside the bike park there are also structures to guarantee the right dose of adrenaline for both beginners and experts: a Jump area dedicated to sequence jumps on clay, a North shore area in the woods with suspended bridges and wooden walkways , a Slopestyle line entirely dedicated to pro riders, four Drops to test one’s skills and a maxi-inflatable to deepen aerial evolutions.

Mountain Park Carosello 3000 and Mountain Area SITAS, open from 24 June

On June 24th they will open the Mountain Park Carosello 3000 e la Mountain Area SITAS, both designed to be accessible to all types of bikers. On their 50 km of flow trails, both beginners and expert bikers, but also families, will be able to have fun and let off their adrenaline, while the enduro trails will give the more experienced the opportunity to practice more natural and technical riding.

In the Sitas Mountain Park there is also a Bike Academy, designed for learning MTB techniques with a route of about 5 km that integrates 8 exercise areas, suitable for preparing to tackle any type of mountain route on the saddle of your bike.

From Livigno to the Alpine passes of cycling history

For those who prefer road biking, or cycling on the road, Livigno is an ideal point, both starting and finishing, to live the unforgettable experience of pedaling on some of the Alpine passes that have made the history of cycling: the Stelvio, the Bernina, the Gavia, the Mortirolo, the Foscagno and the Maloja.

A real paradise for road-bikers who can choose from numerous legendary routes.

E-bike routes in Livigno

Instead, for those who wish discover the Livigno area on the saddle of your bike, without making too much effort, the ideal solution are e-bikes, pedal assisted electric bicycles. Among the many tracks in the area, the three best for e-bikes are the Larix Park, about 12km long, the 17km route in Val Federia and the Cancano lakes. E-bikes are not only appreciated for excursions in the midst of nature, but also a much loved means of transport in Livigno, which has set up Repower columns throughout the town for the simultaneous and fast recharging of electric bikes.

Bike Pass Livigno, to access all lifts

Finally, thanks to the Bike Pass Livigno, a day or multi-day card, mountain bike enthusiasts will be able to access all the Mottolino, Carosello and Sitas lifts equipped with MTB transport, climbing freely on both sides and having unlimited fun on the numerous traced and mapped routes. For more information: livigno.eu

