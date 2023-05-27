Ukraine carried out an attack deep inside Russia | Info

Ukraine carried out an attack deep inside Russian territory, the Russians intercepted two British missiles.

Source: Profimedia

Russian forces intercepted two “Storm Shadow” long-range cruise missiles delivered to Ukraine by Great Britainthe Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday. They add that they intercepted American short-range missiles launched by the HIMARS system and HARM missilesand that it is in the last 24 hours, 12 drones were shot down.

Russia did not say where the intercepts took place, but made the announcement at a daily press conference to report on the progress of its invasion of Ukraine, which it has called a “special military operation” since its inception. Reuters could not immediately verify reports from the battlefield. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Officials from Kiev previously said that weapons delivered from Western countries will be used exclusively on the territory of Ukraine against the Russian army. According to reports earlier Saturday, the drone strikes took place deep inside Russian territory and hit an oil pipeline.

Russia blames Kiev for these attacks. Ukraine has not publicly acknowledged that it is targeting targets inside Russia, but senior officials in Kiev have occasionally welcomed news of successful drone strikes on Russian soil. The New York Times claims in its article that the American intelligence community believes that Ukraine is also behind the drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month and that Ukraine has increased the intensity of its attacks on Russia in recent weeks.

