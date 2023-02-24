BEIJING – Ending hostilities, protecting nuclear facilities, resuming peace talks and lifting sanctions, respecting the sovereignty of all countries but also everyone’s legitimate interests and concerns regarding security must be taken seriously and addressed adequately. Here they are the main points of the long-awaited Chinese plan on the Ukrainian war.

“China‘s position on the political solution to the Ukrainian crisis”: this is the title of the twelve-point document presented this morning by the Beijing Foreign Ministry. Which in reality does not contain concepts that have not already been expressed many times in this year of war, in the declarations of Mandarin diplomacy, in the words of Xi Jinping and in other documents already published last year. More than a real peace plan, it is a general document that summarizes and reaffirms the Chinese position. Where there are concepts dear to the Ukrainians (respecting the sovereignty of all countries), but also dear to Moscow (the security of a country is not at the expense of others) and stored in the United States and NATO, which Beijing continues to consider the real causes of the beginning of the conflict (“the security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs”). The proposal avoids addressing the issue of territory conquered and occupied by Russia in Ukraine.

Respect the sovereignty of all countries. “Universally recognized international law, including the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, must be strictly observed. The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively upheld. All countries, large or small , strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community”.

Abandon the Cold War mentality. “The security of one country should not be pursued at the expense of others. The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs. The legitimate interests and security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously and adequately addressed. There is no simple solution to a complex issue. All parties should, following the vision of a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and with long-term world peace and stability in mind, contribute to forging a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture”.

Cease hostilities. “Conflict and war benefit no one. All sides must maintain rationality and restraint, avoid adding fuel to the fire and aggravate tensions, and prevent the crisis from further deteriorating or even spiraling out of control. All sides should support Russia and Ukraine to work in the same direction and resume direct dialogue as quickly as possible, so as to gradually de-escalate the situation and eventually reach a comprehensive ceasefire.”

Resume peace talks. “Dialogue and negotiations are the only possible solution to the Ukrainian crisis. China will continue to play a constructive role in this regard”.

Solve the humanitarian crisis. “The security of civilians must be effectively protected and humanitarian corridors created for the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones. Efforts are needed to scale up humanitarian assistance in affected areas, improve humanitarian conditions, and provide rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access, in order to avert a larger-scale humanitarian crisis.”

Protection of civilians and prisoners of war. “Parties to the conflict must strictly abide by international humanitarian law, refrain from attacking civilians or civilian structures, protect women, children and other victims of the conflict, and respect the fundamental rights of prisoners of war. China supports the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine and calls on all parties to create more favorable conditions for this purpose”.

Maintain the safety of nuclear power plants. “China opposes armed attacks on nuclear power plants or other peaceful nuclear facilities and calls on all parties to abide by international law, including the Nuclear Safety Convention (NCS), and resolutely avoid man-made nuclear accidents . China supports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in playing a constructive role in promoting the safety of peaceful nuclear facilities.”

Reduce strategic risks. “Nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought. The threat or use of nuclear weapons must be countered. Nuclear proliferation must be prevented and nuclear crises avoided. China opposes the research, development and use of chemical and biological weapons by any country, under any circumstances.”

Stop unilateral sanctions. “Concerned countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions and “long-range jurisdiction” over other countries, so as to play their part in de-escalation of the Ukrainian crisis and create conditions for developing countries can grow their economies and improve the lives of their peoples”.

