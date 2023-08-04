Ukraine Claims Heavy Losses for Russians in the East and Fierce Battles around Bakhmut

Title: Ukraine Claims Heavy Losses for Russian Forces in Eastern Front Battles

The Ukrainian army has reported significant losses inflicted on Russian forces along the Eastern Front, preventing any advancement, according to spokesman Pavlo Kovalchuk. The Ukrainian units continue to impede the Russian offensive in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, he stated. In the city of Bakhmut, heavy fighting is ongoing as the Defense Forces consolidate their positions, added Kovalchuk.

Acting commander Maksym Zhorin of the 3rd Assault Brigade, heavily involved in the battle for Bakhmut, described the daily fighting as extremely difficult. The Ukrainians have been striving to seize control of high ground south of the city, an area that remains crucial for both sides. Zhorin highlighted that the Russian forces see Bakhmut as a strategic point to continue their offensive, but their dreams of success have not materialized yet.

While the enemy has been actively launching offensives in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, reassured that their troops are successfully thwarting those plans. Syrskyi emphasized that significant losses have been inflicted on the Russian forces in both personnel and material.

The General Staff reported that Russian attempts to initiate offensives in the Donetsk region, specifically around Avdiivka and Mariinka, have been repelled. Kovalchuk added that in the south, Ukrainian units are consolidating their positions in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions.

In a concerning development, Ukrainian officials have accused the Russians of coercing workers at the occupied city of Enerhodar to apply for Russian passports. These individuals, working at the nearby Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, are allegedly facing threats of reprisals if they fail to comply.

The situation in Eastern Ukraine remains tense, with both sides engaged in fierce battles. The Ukrainian army’s claims of heavy losses for Russian forces reflect their determination to defend their territory and prevent any further incursions. As the conflict unfolds, it is crucial to closely monitor the developments on the ground, as they have significant regional and global implications.