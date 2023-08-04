Home » Director of Dominican Civil Aviation Willing to Meet with Investors of Bávaro International Airport
Director of Dominican Civil Aviation Willing to Meet with Investors of Bávaro International Airport

Director of Dominican Civil Aviation Willing to Meet with Investors of Bávaro International Airport

Title: Director of Dominican Civil Aviation Expresses Willingness to Meet with Bávaro International Airport Investors

Subtitle: IDAC Director emphasizes the need for a court decision before addressing the issue

Date: [Insert Date]

The director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), Héctor Porcella, has expressed his willingness to meet with the investors of the Bávaro International Airport (AIB). He has invited them to request an appointment to discuss their concerns in his office, as he considers himself a public servant.

However, Porcella has stated that he cannot comment on the issue regarding AIB until a court decision is issued. The ongoing legal dispute has already seen four verdicts, and any contact or approach could potentially compromise the legal process. He has emphasized that if the investors possess all the necessary documentation, they should resubmit it for further consideration to determine if they meet the required requirements.

Porcella has highlighted that the reason the case is currently in court is due to the presented documents not complying with the legal processes. He reiterated to Listín Diario that he is open to receiving AIB investors who have concerns about the project, as they believe there are no technical or environmental objections.

During a Listín Diario Breakfast event, the CEO of the Mexican and Colombian business group Asur, Adolfo Castro, humorously remarked that he almost regretted being invited to participate in the AIB project with only 25% of shares. He suggested that there is significant potential in the area, similar to what they experienced in Cancun, Mexico, 15 to 20 years ago.

AIB investors have acknowledged that it was the IDAC that initiated the objection process regarding the construction of the airport. However, they view it as a legitimate competition. In attendance at a recent meeting were Abraham Hazoury Toral, president of the Abrisa, SA group; Adolfo Castro, CEO of the Asur Group; George Muñoz, lawyer and president of investment funds in the United States and a member of the Board of Marriott; Rafael Fernández de Castro, Operations Director; Osiris de León, technical director; Cruz Apestegui, director of Institutional Relations; and Víctor Dumé, community director in Altagracia.

The AIB investors are seeking an audience with IDAC to address their concerns and clarify any misunderstandings surrounding the project. They are hopeful for a constructive dialogue that will ultimately benefit all parties involved.

Note: This news article is based on the provided content and does not represent factual information.

