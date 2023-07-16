Home » Ukraine, explosions in Kharkiv and other cities – Latest hour
Ukraine, explosions in Kharkiv and other cities – Latest hour

Ukraine, explosions in Kharkiv and other cities – Latest hour

Several explosions were heard earlier in Kharkiv, Ukraine and air raid warnings are still in place in Sumy, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia.


The shots may have come from S-300s, and drove residents into shelters, including the ANSA reporter who reported it. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhovha confirmed the incident on his Telegram channel, citing the air raid alert but did not provide further details.


According to RBC-Ukraine, there were at least three explosions in Kharkiv.

