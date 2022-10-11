Home World Ukraine, German anti-aircraft shield arrives for Kiev
Ukraine, German anti-aircraft shield arrives for Kiev

The first German anti-aircraft missile battery was delivered to Ukraine. The big trucks with the launchers Iris-T SML were photographed Monday night at Katowicein Poland, on the highway leading to Lviv. These are the latest generation of European systems and in fact today they are the most modern weapon in the Kiev arsenal. The missile is the same one used by fighters Eurofighter and has a range of forty kilometers: in practice it can guarantee the defense of a city against attacks by aircraft and drones.

