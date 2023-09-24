Home » Ukraine, headquarters of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea attacked – Corriere TV
by admin
(LaPresse) – The Ukrainian army has launched a missile attack on Sevastopol against the headquarters of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. This was stated by the pro-Russian governor of the region Mikhail Razvozhaev in a message via Telegram.

“On the fleet headquarters, the enemies have launched a missile attack”, reads the message, “all emergency services have arrived on site. Information on possible victims is being clarified”. (Ap/LaPresse)

September 22, 2023 – Updated September 22, 2023, 3:37 pm

