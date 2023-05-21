«There is nothing left of Bakhmut, he remains only in our hearts»- Corriere TV

The president on the sidelines of the G7 admits that the town in the Donetsk Oblast has fallen into Russian hands

(LaPresse) «Of Bakhmut I believe now there is nothing left; they destroyed everything, all the buildings. It’s a tragedy, just stay in our hearts»: the words of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in Japan for the G7, do not confirm Bakhmut’s fall into Russian hands, but neither do they exclude it. The Ukrainian leader spoke about the city during the bilateral meeting with the American president Joe Bidenanswering some questions from journalists.

Il Russian Defense Ministry he had announced in the early hours of Sunday May 21 that he had completely conquered Bakhmut. «As a result of the offensive actions of the assault detachments Wagnerwith the support of the artillery and aviation of the Southern Group of Forces, the liberation of the city of Artemovsk has been completed» reads the note released by the Russian Defense, which uses the name given to the city in 1924 by the Soviets. With a message on Facebook, the spokesman for the Ukrainian president, Serhii Nykyforov, explained that Zelensky in his speech «denied the capture of Bakhmut». (LaPresse/Ap)