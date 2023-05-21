Home » «There is nothing left of Bakhmut, he remains only in our hearts»- Corriere TV
World

«There is nothing left of Bakhmut, he remains only in our hearts»- Corriere TV

by admin
«There is nothing left of Bakhmut, he remains only in our hearts»- Corriere TV

The president on the sidelines of the G7 admits that the town in the Donetsk Oblast has fallen into Russian hands

(LaPresse) «Of Bakhmut I believe now there is nothing left; they destroyed everything, all the buildings. It’s a tragedy, just stay in our hearts»: the words of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in Japan for the G7, do not confirm Bakhmut’s fall into Russian hands, but neither do they exclude it. The Ukrainian leader spoke about the city during the bilateral meeting with the American president Joe Bidenanswering some questions from journalists.
Il Russian Defense Ministry he had announced in the early hours of Sunday May 21 that he had completely conquered Bakhmut. «As a result of the offensive actions of the assault detachments Wagnerwith the support of the artillery and aviation of the Southern Group of Forces, the liberation of the city of Artemovsk has been completed» reads the note released by the Russian Defense, which uses the name given to the city in 1924 by the Soviets. With a message on Facebook, the spokesman for the Ukrainian president, Serhii Nykyforov, explained that Zelensky in his speech «denied the capture of Bakhmut». (LaPresse/Ap)

May 21, 2023 – Updated May 21, 2023, 12:14 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Lazio-Atalanta 0-2: Zappacosta and Hojlund bring Gasperini to the Champions League area

You may also like

A man in Priboj died after a fight...

What did Zelensky get from the G7

Street priest and former peace broker in Mozambique,...

Russia says it has conquered all of Bakhmut

Allegri, Empoli-Juventus: the future, the sentence and the...

F-18 fighter jet crashes into Zaragoza air base:...

Aka Matador collaborates with Dromedarios Mágicos on their...

how did it affect the field? The previous...

Banja Luka Carnival from May 26 | Info

Bad Gyal joins Un Titico and El Dany...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy