Referee François Letexier explains his decision live and at the whole stadium during the U20 World Cup

The referee who explains his decisions live at the stadium, like in the NFL? The process, already tested at the Club World Cup in February, is used again on the occasion of the U20 World Cup, which has just opened in Argentina. This Saturday, during the match between Argentina and Uzbekistan (2-1), the French referee François Letexier was therefore equipped with a microphone.
In the 31st minute, when the score was 1-1 and he had just awarded a penalty to Uzbekistan, Letexier reviewed the footage, got his mind off it and was able to explain his decision live to the all the spectators, in a stadium suddenly perfectly silent to listen to his verdict.