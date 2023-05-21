Home » Vallenato woman
News

Vallenato woman

by admin
Vallenato woman

In front of the lenses of the cameras that masterfully capture your portraits in
movements, your subtle shyness is perceived, and each fold of cloth that your the third den skinofacing
an imposing and elegant simplicity.

Your lips give me the impression of knowing childhood love and that pair of eyes
feeling of being a paseo vallenato played on the strings of a violin; under the nights of
your smiles of crescent moons that adorn Valledupar like earrings and illuminate the
landscapes on the banks of its old parr river…

Author: Elvis Martin.

The entry Mujer vallenata was published first in El Pilón | News from Valledupar, El Vallenato and the Colombian Caribbean.

See also  Li Keqiang made important instructions to the national safety production video and teleconference, stressing that layers of responsibilities and measures should be taken to resolutely prevent and curb the occurrence of major and extraordinarily serious accidents_News_Xiamen Net

You may also like

“5.20” marriage registries in Hefei ushered in the...

Juve: Allegri, my choice is to stay 100%...

Editorial: Inclusive education leaves helpless

Would they sue Shakira for possible plagiarism with...

The scream of the Arena for Peter Gabriel,...

Gang member alias “Black” arrested – 102nine Digital...

Valuing and managing assets confiscated from the mafias,...

520 marriage registration data released in many places:...

Public health system dismisses three doctors for comments...

‘Green’ candidate for mayor, received threats and intimidation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy