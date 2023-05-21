Gang member alias “Black” arrested – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

In Cuyuiscat canton, Metapán, Santa Ana, the elements of the Armed Forces of El Salvador located Carlos Ernesto Figueroa, alias “Black”, a member of a criminal structure.

The security forces continue to be deployed in different parts of the country to locate more terrorists fleeing from justice. President Nayib Bukele was clear and explained that more criminals who are a danger to the population will continue to be captured, until their structure is dismantled.

This subject was handed over to the National Civil Police, so that he pays with the full weight of the law for his crimes.