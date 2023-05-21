Home » Gang member alias “Black” arrested – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

Gang member alias “Black” arrested – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
Gang member alias “Black” arrested – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

In Cuyuiscat canton, Metapán, Santa Ana, the elements of the Armed Forces of El Salvador located Carlos Ernesto Figueroa, alias “Black”, a member of a criminal structure.

The security forces continue to be deployed in different parts of the country to locate more terrorists fleeing from justice. President Nayib Bukele was clear and explained that more criminals who are a danger to the population will continue to be captured, until their structure is dismantled.

This subject was handed over to the National Civil Police, so that he pays with the full weight of the law for his crimes.

See also  The Guardia di Finanza seizes 70 tons of pellets in Trieste

You may also like

“5.20” marriage registries in Hefei ushered in the...

Juve: Allegri, my choice is to stay 100%...

Editorial: Inclusive education leaves helpless

Would they sue Shakira for possible plagiarism with...

The scream of the Arena for Peter Gabriel,...

Vallenato woman

Valuing and managing assets confiscated from the mafias,...

520 marriage registration data released in many places:...

Public health system dismisses three doctors for comments...

‘Green’ candidate for mayor, received threats and intimidation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy