Ukraine, Kiev: 60 Russian attacks repelled in Donetsk

7:45

Kiev, repels 60 Russian attacks in Donetsk

The offensive maneuvers of the Russian troops continue in the directions of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka – in the Donetsk region (east) – where almost 60 attacks were repelled yesterday: the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army announced it in its daily update on the progress of the conflict, as reported by Ukrinform. “Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out 14 strikes against enemy clusters. In addition, two Merlin-type drones, one Orlan-10 drone and eight Lancet-type kamikaze drones were shot down,” the report reads. For its part, Moscow yesterday launched a rocket attack and 46 air raids, also firing 60 volleys of rockets with MLRS multiple launch systems on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas. The Russians also bombed the Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. According to the army, the likelihood of Russia launching more missile and air strikes on the entire Ukrainian territory remains high.