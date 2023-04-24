Ukraine, Kiev: 60 Russian attacks repelled in Donetsk

First signs of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, with Kiev advancing reaching the left bank of the Dnipro, while the Ukrainian authorities announce that they have repelled at least 60 Russian attacks in Donetsk. On the Moscow front, a new recruitment campaign is triggered, with Moscow appealing to “real men” on the media and on social media to find fresh forces to send to Ukraine
Kiev, repels 60 Russian attacks in Donetsk
The offensive maneuvers of the Russian troops continue in the directions of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka – in the Donetsk region (east) – where almost 60 attacks were repelled yesterday: the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army announced it in its daily update on the progress of the conflict, as reported by Ukrinform. “Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out 14 strikes against enemy clusters. In addition, two Merlin-type drones, one Orlan-10 drone and eight Lancet-type kamikaze drones were shot down,” the report reads. For its part, Moscow yesterday launched a rocket attack and 46 air raids, also firing 60 volleys of rockets with MLRS multiple launch systems on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas. The Russians also bombed the Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. According to the army, the likelihood of Russia launching more missile and air strikes on the entire Ukrainian territory remains high.
Ukraine: new Russian attack against Nikopol
Russian forces again attacked the city of Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region (south-east) during the night, without causing injuries or casualties, the head of the regional military administration, Sergey Lysak, announced on Telegram. reports Ukrinform. “Tonight, the enemy struck Nikopol. They hit the city with heavy artillery. No people were injured by the shelling,” Lysak wrote. Yesterday afternoon, Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol with drones, wounding three people.
Russia repels drone attack on Sebastianopol in Crimea
The Russian military says it has repulsed a drone attack on the Crimean port city of Sebastianopol. The pro-Russian governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on Telegram. “According to the latest information, a surface drone was destroyed. The second one exploded by itself,” Governor Razvozhaev wrote. “Now the city is quiet but all the forces and services remain on alert,” he signaled.