Home » UKRAINE, KOSOVO, SARDINIA, GERMANY, LAKE MAGGIORE — GREAT MANEUVERS, TOWARDS THE GREAT FIRE
World

UKRAINE, KOSOVO, SARDINIA, GERMANY, LAKE MAGGIORE — GREAT MANEUVERS, TOWARDS THE GREAT FIRE

by admin
UKRAINE, KOSOVO, SARDINIA, GERMANY, LAKE MAGGIORE — GREAT MANEUVERS, TOWARDS THE GREAT FIRE

UKRAINE, KOSOVO, SARDINIA, GERMANY, LAKE MAGGIORE

BIG MANEUVERS, TOWARDS THE BIG FIRE


Paolo Arigotti interviews Fulvio Grimaldi – Lake Maggiore, War. Kosovo, Sardinia


Horse fever of the US-NATO-EU field marshals and their respective corporals of the day. Exercises of size and duration never seen before in Germany (100 billion euros for the new German army), in Sardinia, in the Taiwan Strait;

Mattarella-Melonsky-Schlein-Crosetto, united for war: let’s start again from Kosovo. 120 US-NATO bases, 2 of which are secret, are not enough: go with the new gigantic shooting range in Sicily, Parco dei Nebrodi-Madonie; Sigonella, a drone for everyone; Lake Maggiore, a panoramic sanctuary for mafias, traffickers and spies from all over the world.

For the Sardinians, but it’s too good. They must be ecologized, transited ecologically. In the space left by the 64% of island territory requisitioned by military servitude and polygons for international use, don’t we want to make renewable energies triumph? And while we’re at it, and everything can be done to the Sardinians, don’t we want to place them 700 wind towers on land and at sea, as tall as the Eifel Tower, in order to give the island the appearance of a hairbrush? Here, a good brushing is what Sardinians need.

It will benefit agriculture, sheep farming, fishing, tourism, the life of 1.5 million Sardinian survivors. And, given that Sardinians sometimes get pissed off, we’re asking Verona to transfer a unit of its good policemen to the island. It’s the Melonsky method. Fix everything.

You may also like

Prices at Roland Garros inside the complex |...

The Unabomber, the mathematician who terrorized America for...

Manchester City-Inter, a Palermo scarf in the Champions...

Why Ssangyong cars are so cheap (more and...

Documentary about Mary Tyler Moore on HBO –...

The World Food Program suspends food aid for...

Serial killer Teodor Kaczynski died in prison Info

Vatican, the document of the 30 Nobels: no...

Is Sweden finally joining NATO?

4 children miraculously survive 40 days after plane...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy