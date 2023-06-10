UKRAINE, KOSOVO, SARDINIA, GERMANY, LAKE MAGGIORE — GREAT MANEUVERS, TOWARDS THE GREAT FIRE

UKRAINE, KOSOVO, SARDINIA, GERMANY, LAKE MAGGIORE

BIG MANEUVERS, TOWARDS THE BIG FIRE





Paolo Arigotti interviews Fulvio Grimaldi – Lake Maggiore, War. Kosovo, Sardinia





Horse fever of the US-NATO-EU field marshals and their respective corporals of the day. Exercises of size and duration never seen before in Germany (100 billion euros for the new German army), in Sardinia, in the Taiwan Strait;

Mattarella-Melonsky-Schlein-Crosetto, united for war: let’s start again from Kosovo. 120 US-NATO bases, 2 of which are secret, are not enough: go with the new gigantic shooting range in Sicily, Parco dei Nebrodi-Madonie; Sigonella, a drone for everyone; Lake Maggiore, a panoramic sanctuary for mafias, traffickers and spies from all over the world.

For the Sardinians, but it’s too good. They must be ecologized, transited ecologically. In the space left by the 64% of island territory requisitioned by military servitude and polygons for international use, don’t we want to make renewable energies triumph? And while we’re at it, and everything can be done to the Sardinians, don’t we want to place them 700 wind towers on land and at sea, as tall as the Eifel Tower, in order to give the island the appearance of a hairbrush? Here, a good brushing is what Sardinians need.

It will benefit agriculture, sheep farming, fishing, tourism, the life of 1.5 million Sardinian survivors. And, given that Sardinians sometimes get pissed off, we’re asking Verona to transfer a unit of its good policemen to the island. It’s the Melonsky method. Fix everything.