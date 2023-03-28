Ukraine has received its first British Challenger tanks and Germany has sent Kiev the 18 Leopard tanks it promised two months ago to help defend against the Russian invasion. Moscow has announced that it will proceed with the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, then directly threatening the US: “We have weapons capable of destroying any enemy”, said the secretary of the Russian Security Council Patrushev. Yesterday evening Russian drone attack on Kiev
Attack with 13 drones, explosions in Kiev
Numerous explosions were recorded in the night in Kiev after a Russian attack conducted with drones. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, according to which a shop caught fire in the western part of Kiev, but no victims were reported. The air defense, Klitschko said, shot down all 13 drones involved in the attack.
Russia tests anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan
Russia’s Defense Ministry says Moscow has tested anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan. The ministry said two ships launched a simulated missile attack on an enemy dummy warship about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The target was reportedly successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.
The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile with conventional and nuclear warhead capabilities. The exercise took place in Peter The Great Bay in the Sea of Japan, but does not provide more precise coordinates. The Japanese Defense Ministry did not have an immediate response. The US Navy’s Seventh Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Kiev, Russian bombing in Sumy province
Russian forces shelled six communities in Sumy Oblast, firing more than 130 of various types of weapons. This was reported by the military administration of Sumy oblast on Telegram.
Russia has bombarded the communities of Esmanska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Shalyinska, Velikopysarivska and Seredino-Budska.
As a result of the shelling of the Bilopilska community, a civilian woman traveling in her car from the city of Bilopillya was injured and taken to the hospital. Eighteen attacks with various types of weapons were recorded in the area, with more than 130 artillery and mortar shells, anti-tank missiles and grenades counted as fired by Russian troops.