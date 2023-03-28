7:34

Russia tests anti-ship missiles in the Sea of ​​Japan

Russia’s Defense Ministry says Moscow has tested anti-ship missiles in the Sea of ​​Japan. The ministry said two ships launched a simulated missile attack on an enemy dummy warship about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The target was reportedly successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.

The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile with conventional and nuclear warhead capabilities. The exercise took place in Peter The Great Bay in the Sea of ​​Japan, but does not provide more precise coordinates. The Japanese Defense Ministry did not have an immediate response. The US Navy’s Seventh Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.