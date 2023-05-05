Ukraine latest news. China to Russia: Coordination on Political Settlement. The drone over Kiev was Ukrainian

8:52

Putin presides over Security Council meeting today, Kremlin insists it is routine





Russian President Vladimir Putin today chairs a meeting with the permanent members of the National Security Council. An ordinary meeting that had already been scheduled for some time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted yesterday, presenting the issue of the drone attack on the Kremlin as just one of many on the agenda today. The Tass agency recalls that Putin meets regularly, on a weekly basis, with the National Security Council and that the last meeting dates back to April 21st.

Permanent members of the Council are Premier Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council President Valentina Matviyenko, Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Deputy Secretary Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister , Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Director of Foreign Services (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin.