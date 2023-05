Reyer Venezia has an agreement with Amar Alibegovic. The news, launched by La Nuova, was confirmed to Sportando.

Scudetto winner with Virtus Bologna, Alibegovic left the Vu Nere in the summer by signing up with Cedevita Ljubljana, with whom he averaged 11.8 points and 5 rebounds per season.

Bosnian with an Italian passport, according to the Nuova he will take Jeff Brooks’ place on the gold-grenade roster.