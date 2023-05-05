Arhuaco Indian was sent to prison for beating his sentimental partner

A judge with functions of control of guarantees of Valledupar, sent José del Carmen Pineda Niño to prison, as allegedly responsible for the crime of aggravated domestic violence.

According to the investigation carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, the events occurred on April 17, in a sector of the village of El Rocal, rural area of ​​Pueblo Bello (Cesar), where apparently the defendant today belonging to the ethnic group Arhuaca, hit his sentimental partner in different parts of the body.

According to the information provided by the victim, on the day of the incident, the man, in a fit of jealousy and apparently under the influence of liquor, made claims to her, assuring that she had embraced a cousin of Pineda Niño, who had arrived at the house, with whom they shared since the early morning of the previous day.

In the same way, it was possible to establish that, in the middle of the discussion, the aggressor would have used a bladed weapon threatening to kill her, while other relatives of the same also made insults and statements against the woman.

The capture of the person involved was carried out by uniformed officers of the Police and the National Army at a checkpoint located in the town.

