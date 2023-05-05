A youtuber is murdered during a press conference in Mexico – Diario La Página

A strong police mobilization was recorded this Thursday afternoon in the Hipódromo-Condesa neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office (Mexico City), after the youtuber Kevin Kaletry was shot to death inside a building that offers accommodation services.

According to the first reports, after 5:00 p.m., individuals aboard a green motorcycle broke into the address #197 on Benjamin Franklin Avenue to shoot the 26-year-old at point-blank range.

In Nmás, it was reported that the crime happened just as a press conference for a Wendy Guevara show from “Las Perdidas” was taking place.

Paramedics from the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office arrived at the scene, who confirmed the death at the scene, as well as elements of the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC) who cordoned off the area.

At 6:34 p.m., the same journalist confirmed that the capital’s SSC had captured the person presumed responsible for the murder; however, whether it was an assault or a direct attack has not yet been reported.