Home » A youtuber is murdered during a press conference in Mexico – Diario La Página
News

A youtuber is murdered during a press conference in Mexico – Diario La Página

by admin

A strong police mobilization was recorded this Thursday afternoon in the Hipódromo-Condesa neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office (Mexico City), after the youtuber Kevin Kaletry was shot to death inside a building that offers accommodation services.

According to the first reports, after 5:00 p.m., individuals aboard a green motorcycle broke into the address #197 on Benjamin Franklin Avenue to shoot the 26-year-old at point-blank range.

In Nmás, it was reported that the crime happened just as a press conference for a Wendy Guevara show from “Las Perdidas” was taking place.

Paramedics from the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office arrived at the scene, who confirmed the death at the scene, as well as elements of the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC) who cordoned off the area.

At 6:34 p.m., the same journalist confirmed that the capital’s SSC had captured the person presumed responsible for the murder; however, whether it was an assault or a direct attack has not yet been reported.

See also  Shanghai established China's first third-party testing platform for cell preparations | Morning Post

You may also like

EcoNews: “CENI: Denis Kadima loses the trust of...

Emiliano acquitted of illicit financing – Puglia

José Jorge López Theater in Santa Rosa, a...

Turkey, elections and “Generation Z” / Türkiye /...

More than 1,200 films were submitted to the...

How are the 4G projects going in the...

Advanced medical post arrives in Sardinia

They capture a dangerous gang member in Nueva...

Death toll rises to 8 in new shooting...

There will be a new trial of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy