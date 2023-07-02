Ukraine, latest news. During the night air strikes on various Ukrainian cities, all the drones launched on Kiev were shot down

During the night, the alarm went off in various cities, including the capital Kiev, for a drone attack launched by the Russians from the south: the air defenses shot down all the aircraft hurled at the capital. CIA chief Burns made a secret trip to Ukraine during which, according to the Washington Post, he learned of Kiev’s strategy to retake Russian-occupied territories and open ceasefire talks with Moscow by the end of the year. The US is considering supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine, US military officials say

Kiev, drones launched against the city shot down

Kiev’s air defenses have shot down all the Russian drones launched against the Ukrainian capital in the night. This was communicated by officials of the city administration, as reported by the Kiev Independent. This is the first drone attack on the city in the last two weeks. “Our air defense forces have detected and destroyed all enemy targets in the airspace around Kiev,” Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration of the city of Kiev, wrote in Telegram, adding that, according to preliminary information, Russia has attacked with Iranian-made Shahed drones.

CIA director, war has created unique opportunity to recruit spies in Russia

US CIA director William Burns stressed that discontent with the war in Ukraine provided a “unique opportunity” for the recruitment of spies in Russia and proposed to take advantage of it. “Disaffection with the war will continue to gnaw at the Russian leadership despite propaganda and state repression. This disaffection creates a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us, for the CIA. We will try not to waste it,” Burns points out that he attended an event organized by the Ditchley Foundation in England. Specifically, Burns referred to a recent initiative on the popular Russian social network Telegram which explains to Russians how to contact the CIA safely via the dark web and which has already had 2.5 million views in just one week. “We are very open to business“, explains the director of the CIA. Burns also referred to the recent rebellion by Wagner Group leader Yevgeni Prigozhin and stressed that his actions and movements prior to the capture of Rostov-on-Don are evidence of how the war has undermined Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power.

CIA director William Burns (photo AFP/Ngan)

Alarm for drone attack on Kiev and various cities

An airstrike alert has been raised in several regions of Ukraine. According to reports from the air force of the Ukrainian armed forces – as reported by the UNIAN agency – the Russians have launched attack drones from the south. Air defense went into action in Kiev, where citizens were urged to go to shelters. The defense forces have been active for two hours in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhitomyr and Kirovohrad regions. Subsequently, the alarm was also raised in the Cherkasy region.

