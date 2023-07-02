Aia, among the dismissed there is also Serra: he is the arbiter of the Mourinho case

No sensational news compared to expectations but among the exclusions that The Hague expects to make official in view of the 2023-24 season there is also the name of the referee Marco Serra. The Piedmontese whistle, which rose to prominence due to the dispute with Mourinho during Cremonese-Rome, will be decommissioned for “reasonable technical reasons”. Beyond these, however, which take into account the performance achieved on the field, it is no mystery that the controversy with the Roma coach and above all the attitude of the referee later in defending his position certainly did not help and that his behavior was not appreciated by the top referees. Serra will be out and with him another group of referees who are at the bottom of the rankings such as Miele, Meraviglia, Gariglio and Paterna

Valeri and Irrati leave: they will devote themselves to the Var

In addition to Serra they leave the scene, as field referees, also two big ones of the current staff. Let’s talk about Valeri and Irrati that in full agreement with the top arbitrators they will become the spearheads of the Var team which in Rocchi’s intentions must have an increasingly evident specialization. The intention, in the medium to long term, is to create a team of former match officials who are specialized in the Var. Among other things, Valeri is busy in these days (with Mariani) also in the final phase of the Under 21 European Championship (after the sensational Uefa about-face for the France-Italy case). It remains to be understood whether the Var hypothesis could also become a propitious opportunity for Serra to continue his career in the world of refereeing