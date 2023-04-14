Kiev: absurd Moscow presides over the UN Security Council – Ukraine bans its sports teams from matches against Russians and Belarusians – Economy Minister Giorgetti sees the US Commerce Secretary, focus on Ukraine – Kiev: Chinese Xiaomi does business in Russia, is sponsor of the war
Kiev: We will use any legal weapon to liberate Crimea
“Crimea is the territory of Ukraine, and we will test and use there all weapons not prohibited by international law, which will help liberate our territories.” This was written by the head of the Ukrainian Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, in a tweet. He had previously stated that he did not rule out that new weapons had been tested by the Ukrainian army in Crimea.
Orban: «Ukraine is an economically non-existent country»
Ukraine does not exist from an economic point of view: the pro-Russian Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, told Kossuth Rádió, as reported by the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet. Orban’s statements follow those of the deputy president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, who last April 8 had argued that Ukraine will disappear because nobody needs it.
“Ukraine is an economically non-existent country,” Orban said, wondering if it is possible to continue to maintain it. “We pay Ukrainian pensions and salaries, we maintain their state administration, their health care,” Orbán said, adding, “It is clear that this state of affairs cannot be maintained in the long term.”
Borrell to China: work for peace or trust from a difficult EU
“I’m not here to give lessons or advice to China. I have too much respect for its independence and sovereignty. However, I would like to say it in all friendship: it will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the European Union to maintain a relationship of trust with China, which I would like, if China does not contribute to the search for a political solution based on Russia’s withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine”.
The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell writes it on his blog.