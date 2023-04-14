12:38

Orban: «Ukraine is an economically non-existent country»

Ukraine does not exist from an economic point of view: the pro-Russian Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, told Kossuth Rádió, as reported by the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet. Orban’s statements follow those of the deputy president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, who last April 8 had argued that Ukraine will disappear because nobody needs it.

“Ukraine is an economically non-existent country,” Orban said, wondering if it is possible to continue to maintain it. “We pay Ukrainian pensions and salaries, we maintain their state administration, their health care,” Orbán said, adding, “It is clear that this state of affairs cannot be maintained in the long term.”