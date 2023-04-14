“All for one – Adherence is a team game” is online, the first reality show on football dedicated to giving visibility to the theme of adherence to therapy in chronic cardio-metabolic diseases. The project was born from an idea of GAS CommunicationMedia Relations and PR agency specialized in health communication, part of AIM Communication, on behalf of the Servier Group in Italy in collaboration with Conacuore and the Italian Heart Foundation.

Almost 200,000 people with cardiovascular diseases who, due to incorrect adherence to treatment, lose their lives every year in Europe.For this reason, on the occasion of the National Day of Therapeutic Adhesion, the All for One campaign was launched, which offers an entertaining football reality show created with the Italian Jazz National Team and with the extraordinary participation of Caroline Moracesoccer champion and former coach of the Italian Women’s National Soccer Team.

Through the typical dynamics of athletic training and competition between competing teams, the reality show provides the opportunity to talk about adherence to therapy through 6 episodes dedicated to specific topics.

During the 6 episodes, published weekly on the site alcuoredelladerenza.it/tutti-per-uno and on the social channels Facebook and Instagram of At the heart of adherenceit will be possible to follow the training sessions of the Italian Jazz team and explore, in an ironic key, fundamental themes in order to achieve the pre-established objective, both in terms of therapeutic adherence and in football: commitment and constancy, effective communication between all those involved, trust in the one who gives the directives, teamwork necessary for the success of the challenge, support of those who support and cheer.

Gas Communication oversaw the campaign “All for one – Adherence is a team game” at three hundred and sixty degrees: from the conception of the creative concept to the selection and engagement of testimonials, to the screenplay, filming and editing of the six episodes of the reality show , up to the online and offline promotion of the reality show. Furthermore, he conceived and curated the internal event for the presentation of “All for one” to the employees of the Servier Group in Italy.

“Involving patients and raising public awareness on a health issue is not easy, because we know how many stimuli arrive every day on all platforms, which is why we have thought of an original integrated campaign, which uses a captivating format such as reality in the field of sport, with a light and ironic tone of voice, able to capture attention and get the most important messages across in a simple way” he explains Giuliana GoggiChief Executive Officer of Gas Communication.

Follow the video