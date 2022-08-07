9:09

Kiev, in the night 40 rockets near central Zaporizhzhia

“Tonight about 60 ‘Grad’ rockets hit the coastal settlements between Nikopol and Zaporizhzhia, 40 of them on the village of Marhanets,” on the north bank of the Dnipro River, just 10 km from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on the south bank. This was announced on Telegram by Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the military administration of the district of nearby Nikopol. “Houses, buildings, pipes and power grids have been damaged. Two people were injured, one of whom, a 64-year-old man, is in hospital with serious injuries, ”added Yevtushenko.