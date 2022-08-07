Home World Ukraine, latest news. Kiev, in the night 40 rockets near central Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine, latest news. Kiev, in the night 40 rockets near central Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine, latest news. Kiev, in the night 40 rockets near central Zaporizhzhia

The Russians continue the offensive, with 40 rockets falling in the night near the Zaporizhzhia power plant. The death toll is growing, with 703 children killed since the start of the conflict

Zelensky: “Russians fired at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant”

  • Ukraine: 703 children injured since the beginning of the invasion

    The number of children injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion has increased to at least 703 in the last 24 hours, while the death toll has remained unchanged at 361: the prosecutor’s office announced today on Telegram. general of Kiev, according to Ukrinform.

  • Kiev, in the night 40 rockets near central Zaporizhzhia

    “Tonight about 60 ‘Grad’ rockets hit the coastal settlements between Nikopol and Zaporizhzhia, 40 of them on the village of Marhanets,” on the north bank of the Dnipro River, just 10 km from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on the south bank. This was announced on Telegram by Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the military administration of the district of nearby Nikopol. “Houses, buildings, pipes and power grids have been damaged. Two people were injured, one of whom, a 64-year-old man, is in hospital with serious injuries, ”added Yevtushenko.

    A soldier guards the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Reuters)

  • Ukraine: Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Nikopol

    The air alarm went off during the night in Kharkiv and Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, due to new attacks by the Russians in Ukraine. Ukrinform reports it. Kharkiv residents said they heard at least three powerful explosions. reports Channel 24. According to Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of administration in the Nikopol district, the invaders also carried out bombings in the direction of the city of Marhanets and the urban settlement of Chervonohryhorivka.

