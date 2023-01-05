7:21

ISW, Moscow wants to strengthen military cooperation with Iran





The Russia it will try to strengthen its cooperation with Iran to obtain more precise weapon systems for use in Ukraine: the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes in its report published yesterday. The ISW recalls that on December 28 Iranian state media stated that Iran will soon receive 24 Su-35 fighter jets from Russia, probably in exchange for Iranian-made drones and ballistic missiles.

According to a Russian blogger, these precision weapons systems would allow Russian forces to more effectively strike the Ukrainian rear protected by Western anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems. Earlier, senior US officials announced that Russia is providing an unprecedented level of military and technical support to Iran in exchange for Iranian-made weapons systems. In this context, according to ISW experts, Russia and Iran are studying a new transcontinental trade route to circumvent sanctions and carry out more substantial arms shipments between the two countries.