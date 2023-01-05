Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksii Danilov said Russia is preparing for an escalation of the situation at the front in February and at the same time moving behind the scenes to push Kiev to sign “peace agreements” on the model of those of Minsk. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes that Russia will try to strengthen its cooperation with Iran to obtain more precise weapons systems. More than 60% of the city of Bakhmut has been destroyed during the fighting and the Russian offensive, which has been going on for 6 months.
US are considering sending Bradley armored vehicles
The United States is considering sending armored vehicles to Ukraine Bradley equipped with powerful cannons. This was announced by US President Joe Biden. The US military possesses thousands of Bradleys, which it has used since the mid-1980s to transport troops to battle sites and which would increase the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces. However, these vehicles do not have the power of the Abrams tanks, which Ukraine has repeatedly asked for.
ISW, Moscow wants to strengthen military cooperation with Iran
The Russia it will try to strengthen its cooperation with Iran to obtain more precise weapon systems for use in Ukraine: the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes in its report published yesterday. The ISW recalls that on December 28 Iranian state media stated that Iran will soon receive 24 Su-35 fighter jets from Russia, probably in exchange for Iranian-made drones and ballistic missiles.
According to a Russian blogger, these precision weapons systems would allow Russian forces to more effectively strike the Ukrainian rear protected by Western anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems. Earlier, senior US officials announced that Russia is providing an unprecedented level of military and technical support to Iran in exchange for Iranian-made weapons systems. In this context, according to ISW experts, Russia and Iran are studying a new transcontinental trade route to circumvent sanctions and carry out more substantial arms shipments between the two countries.
More than 60% of the city of Bakhmut destroyed
Over 60% of the city of Bakhmut in south-eastern Ukraine, was destroyed during the fighting and the Russian offensive, which has been going on for six months, the head of the military administration of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, announced at a press conference as reports Rbc-Ukraine.
“No matter what attempts the enemy made to enter the city, they were unable to advance. No matter how successful they were, they were pushed back to their previous positions outside the city,” Kyrilenko commented, adding that the Russian forces “now find themselves in a flat and devastated area, which is also contributing to the huge loss of soldiers.” Kyrylenko also said two civilians died yesterday in Russian shelling of the city.