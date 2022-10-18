Home World Ukraine latest news. Kuleba: Iran complicit in Russia’s war crimes
World

by admin
The EU and the Pentagon are considering whether to finance the Starlink satellite network

The EU and the Pentagon consider financing the provision of Starlink internet services in Ukraine, currently paid for by Elon Musk, after Musk said his company SpaceX cannot continue to pay for the infrastructure indefinitely. Tesla’s boss later changed his mind and said he would continue to fund the service, but meanwhile, he reports Politico citing US administration sources, the Pentagon is considering whether to finance the satellite network, drawing on the fund created for the long-term supply of weapons and military equipment to Kiev.

As for Europe, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, in an interview with the same newspaper, revealed that EU countries are discussing whether to contribute funds to guarantee Ukrainians access to Internet services. Landsbergis suggested that Ukraine’s internet access should not be left in the hands of a single “superpowered” person who might “wake up one day and say, ‘This is no longer what I feel like doing and this is it.’ “.

The topic entered the discussion at the meeting of the 27 EU foreign ministers, according to Landsbergis. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell raised the issue, “and some countries have also joined,” said the minister, without specifying which countries. “If it happens in the EU, it’s even better,” he said. “I don’t see why it couldn’t.”

