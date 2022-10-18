sant’alessio

The Accademia Pavese wins, convinces and takes home three gold points in its run-up to the quietest positions in the ranking, overcoming the Muggiò. An authoritarian performance, which saw the home team suffer the game of Muggiò only in the first quarter of an hour and then take over in every area of ​​the field. It was undoubtedly the best match of Mr. Gaudio’s team so far, which is growing from race to race and starting to showcase a convincing amalgamation and interesting game plots. The red and white coach chooses to trust Fiorani in place of the injured Castillo and in the center of the defense – next to the returning Filadelfia – confirms Velaj again while strengthening the midfield with Ravelli, asking Dioh and Laraia to enter the spaces created by Zenga. In the Muggiò absolute debut of the very young goalkeeper Foti (who in truth will not be flawless during the match).

the muggiò strong part

The Muggiò starts with his foot on the accelerator. At 5 ‘sprint on the wing of Raffaglio, who goes to the cross and Mair heads on the outside of the net. At 10 ‘still chills, with Mair’s crossbar. Five minutes later it is Cesana who frees herself from the shot, Alio puts a patch on it at the last minute. At 18 ‘first action of the Academy with the shot of Filadelfia, courageous but skyrocketing. It is the position of the captain, the team shakes and takes the reins of the match in hand. At 24 ‘Zenga frees himself well to shoot, Foti neutralizes without problems. The game is now lively. At 34 ‘advantage of the Academy with Zenga (at his fourth scoring), who is caught in the center of the area with precision: his zuccata overtakes Foti, not flawless, who can only touch it with the tips of his fingers. In the second half, first action for Muggiò, with Personè who heads in the area for Mair, late. But the Academy is very focused and comes first on all balls. At 2 ‘Ravelli tries the conclusion, high above the crossbar.

the academy closes the accounts

Three minutes after a great launch by Provasio for Tomassone who flies on the wing and sets off a torpedo that leaves no chance for Foti. The locals now play smoothly and at 14 ‘comes the 3-0 of tranquility.

Applause action that starts from the newly entered Mori, who delivers the ball to the defiled Zenga, ready to head to center for Laraia (quick to slip into the area), who detaches very well and scores. The last half hour is little more than a training session, with Gaudio leaving room for Buzzi, Salzano and Bonelli. There is only time for the only anger of the day for the goal conceded a few moments before the final whistle, which this time, however, fortunately does not compromise the happy outcome. –

Daniela Scherrer