Almost 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded in Ukraine after 11 months of war: the New York Times reveals this, citing an estimate by American and Western leaders. The president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, from Kiev underlines that “Putin fights to deny a future to Ukraine but instead risks the future of Russia”. Zelensky calls for sanctions to be implemented faster. “We have something to answer with – replies Putin – Russia is once again threatened by German tanks”
Media: “US peace plan with 20% Ukraine to Russia”. White House denies
CIA chief William Burns has reportedly offered Vladimir Putin a fifth of Ukrainian territory – roughly equal to the size of Donbass – to end the ongoing war as part of a peace plan drawn up on behalf of President Joe Biden. Newsweek writes it quoting the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) and reporting the denial of the White House. National Security Council deputy spokesman Sean Davitt told the weekly the report was “not accurate” and that the CIA would say the same.
Nyt, nearly 200 thousand dead and wounded Russian soldiers
The number of Russian soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine is approaching 200,000 after 11 months of war, 8 times more than that of American soldiers in two decades of conflict in Afghanistan: this is the estimate of American and Western leaders, writes the New York Times. The latest public estimate by the Biden government dates back to November, when the chief of the joint staff Mark Milley spoke of over 100,000 dead and wounded soldiers on both sides. The clashes at Soledar and Bakhmut caused the numbers to soar, with the sending of the less well-prepared troops to the front line.