07:02

Nyt, nearly 200 thousand dead and wounded Russian soldiers

The number of Russian soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine is approaching 200,000 after 11 months of war, 8 times more than that of American soldiers in two decades of conflict in Afghanistan: this is the estimate of American and Western leaders, writes the New York Times. The latest public estimate by the Biden government dates back to November, when the chief of the joint staff Mark Milley spoke of over 100,000 dead and wounded soldiers on both sides. The clashes at Soledar and Bakhmut caused the numbers to soar, with the sending of the less well-prepared troops to the front line.