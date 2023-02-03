Home Business Alphabet: quarterly no. YouTube ad revenue and Google Cloud revenue below estimates
Alphabet: quarterly no. YouTube ad revenue and Google Cloud revenue below estimates

Alphabet, the holding company that owns Google, announced earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 below consensus estimates.

The stock dropped 4.6% in afterhours trading on Wall Street, erasing part of the +7.28% rally it had collected during the session.

Fourth quarter earnings per share were $1.05, lower than the $1.18 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue was $76.05 billion, slightly below the expected $76.53 billion.

YouTube’s advertising revenue came in at $7.96 billion versus an expected $8.25 billion, according to StreetAccount estimates.

Google Cloud revenue was $7.32 billion, down from the $7.43 billion forecast.

Traffic acquisition costs came in at $12.93 billion, better than the $13.32 billion consensus expectation.

