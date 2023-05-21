Home » Ukraine latest news. Moscow’s announcement: «We have taken Bakhmut». Zelensky: «Today the city is not occupied»
World

Ukraine latest news. Moscow’s announcement: «We have taken Bakhmut». Zelensky: «Today the city is not occupied»

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Moscow’s announcement: «We have taken Bakhmut». Zelensky: «Today the city is not occupied»

Kiev: fighting continues in Bakhmut

Russian forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut front and the fighting for the disputed city continues: the General Staff of the Ukrainian army said this morning, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. «The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts. Overall, 53 clashes took place on these fronts in one day; the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka remain the epicenter of hostilities,” the report reads.

Later, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, told Suspilne that the country’s defense forces continue to hold positions in the southwestern part of Bakhmut fighting against the Russians.

“The president is right: the city has been essentially destroyed from the face of the earth. The enemy destroys it daily with massive air and artillery attacks, and our units report that the situation is extremely difficult. Our military maintains fortifications and several premises in the southwestern part of the city. There is heavy fighting going on,” he noted.

According to Cherevaty, Moscow attaches too much symbolic importance to Bakhmut. «Russia draws attention to this Bakhmut as if they had taken the Dnipro. In fact, they didn’t take it to the end. The city is destroyed, it does not bring them any military or political advantage. They have not taken the downtown district in 9 months, we are trying to press on the flanks, not to give them peace and, if possible, to fight back,” added the spokesman.

See also  Flowerbed of one hundred square meters in Mondello, Municipality of Palermo signs agreement for assignment

A man walks past a destroyed apartment building in Bakhmut (photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP)

You may also like

Elections in Greece, exit poll: Mitsotakis’ conservatives in...

What do we know about the situation in...

Novak Djokovic dropped to third place on the...

Postponement of the Feast of the Annunciation in...

New Renault 2023 bold city car for price-quality...

Criminologist Radovanović on handing over weapons | Info

Spain, former ETA terrorists candidates for administrative elections....

Spider sculpture by Louise Bourgeois | Magazine

Rune-Medvedev at ATP Rome, the live result of...

Nakba denial is at the heart of pro-Israel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy