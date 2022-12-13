Home World Ukraine, latest news. New EU proposal: gas price cap at 200-220 euros
World

by admin
Kiev: Russian attacks repelled near 16 settlements

Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks near 16 villages in the past 24 hours, the country’s Armed Forces General Staff announced in its daily update, as reported by Ukrinform. «Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repulsed the attacks of the occupiers in Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Chervonopopivka and Bilohorivka districts of Lugansk region and Verkhniokamianske, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Avdiivka and Maryinka from the Donetsk region,” the report reads. Russian forces continue to focus on offensive actions in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia, the army continues. In other directions, however, they are trying to limit the actions of Ukrainian units, shelling the positions of Kiev troops and civilian targets along the entire line of contact. At the same time, they fortify their defenses. According to the General Staff, in the last 24 hours, Russian forces have launched seven rocket attacks, including five on civilian infrastructure in the city of Kostiantynivka (Donetsk), and 79 attacks with multiple launch systems, in particular on the city of Kherson.

