7:45

Kiev, heavy Russian raids on the Donetsk front line





Heavy fighting has been reported in frontline towns near Donetsk, in southern Ukraine, where according to Kiev officials, the Russians have launched several air strikes. “The situation in the region is tense, the bombings are constant across the front line,” Donetsk regional governor Pavlo told Ukrainian television. Kyrylenko .

” The enemy is not succeeding. The Donetsk region is holding, ” he added. In the southeast, the main Antonovsky bridge over the Dnieper River in the Kherson region was again targeted by Ukrainian forces trying to cut off Russian supply lines. Yuri Sobolevsky, deputy head of the Kherson regional council, said on Telegram that the bridge was badly damaged after “night actions”.