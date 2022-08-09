The Wall Street Journal reports that the Pentagon has estimated that Russia has about 80,000 dead or wounded soldiers since the start of the war against Ukraine that began on February 24. According to the Russian ambassador in Washington, the new $ 1 billion package of US military aid to Kiev confirms that the United States does not intend to help resolve the crisis peacefully, but wants to prolong the conflict. President Zelensky had a videoconference interview with Bill Clinton, inviting the former American president to draw the attention of the world community to the bombing of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhizhia.
Kiev, heavy Russian raids on the Donetsk front line
Heavy fighting has been reported in frontline towns near Donetsk, in southern Ukraine, where according to Kiev officials, the Russians have launched several air strikes. “The situation in the region is tense, the bombings are constant across the front line,” Donetsk regional governor Pavlo told Ukrainian television. Kyrylenko .
” The enemy is not succeeding. The Donetsk region is holding, ” he added. In the southeast, the main Antonovsky bridge over the Dnieper River in the Kherson region was again targeted by Ukrainian forces trying to cut off Russian supply lines. Yuri Sobolevsky, deputy head of the Kherson regional council, said on Telegram that the bridge was badly damaged after “night actions”.
Pentagon: 80,000 Russian soldiers dead or wounded since the beginning of the war
Moscow and the US do not want a negotiated solution
The new $ 1 billion package of US military aid to Kiev confirms that the United States “does not intend to help resolve the crisis peacefully in Ukraine, but they want to prolong the conflict ”: said the Russian ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, reprimanded by TASS. “Washington continues to” add fuel to the fire “of the Ukrainian conflict – he said -. The allocation of an additional billion dollars for these purposes confirms that the United States does not intend to listen to reasons and will not contribute to a peaceful solution to the crisis ”.