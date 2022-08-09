Home Business Banca Popolare di Sondrio: half-year profit drops to 105.1 million, CET1 ratio to 15.2% – Errata Corrige
Business

Banca Popolare di Sondrio: half-year profit drops to 105.1 million, CET1 ratio to 15.2% – Errata Corrige

by admin

The news published on August 5, 2022 at 12:29 pm contains an error in the text and in the title. We apologize to the readers. Here is the correct news.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio closed the first half of 2022 with a net result for the period of € 105.1 million (-23.1% compared to the same period in 2021), which “reflects the strong increase in income from banking characteristics which amounted to € 504.8 million (+ 16% compared to June 30, 2021) “. In the period, the interest margin grew by 21.3% to € 320.3 million, while net commissions increased by 7.9% to € 184.5 million. At June 30, 2022, direct customer deposits amounted to € 38,215 million, down by 2.8%, but up by + 1.4% compared to March 31, 2022. Operating costs in the period were up by 4.9% and amounted to 256.2 million euros. With regard to the capital solidity indicators, the CET1 ratio is 15.2%, while the total capital ratio is 17.9%.

See also  The interior renderings of BYD Yuan PLUS are outlined with a large number of lines-Sina Motors

You may also like

Piazza Affari with EU stock exchanges towards a...

Antitrust: fines of 5 million to UnipolSai and...

Buyback Generali: after purchases on 5 August, the...

Lazio: now it’s official, Ivan Provedel arrives from...

All localities support “specialized, refined and new” enterprises...

Beijing Green Energy Conservation Coupon Applicable Commodities Increase...

Passenger Federation: Retail sales of new energy passenger...

ByteDance just incorporated a female Peking University CEO...

4100W unlimited power consumption! The i9-13900K multi-core running...

Finance and Economics Morning Shuttle丨Four Departments: By 2025,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy