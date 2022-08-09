The news published on August 5, 2022 at 12:29 pm contains an error in the text and in the title. We apologize to the readers. Here is the correct news.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio closed the first half of 2022 with a net result for the period of € 105.1 million (-23.1% compared to the same period in 2021), which “reflects the strong increase in income from banking characteristics which amounted to € 504.8 million (+ 16% compared to June 30, 2021) “. In the period, the interest margin grew by 21.3% to € 320.3 million, while net commissions increased by 7.9% to € 184.5 million. At June 30, 2022, direct customer deposits amounted to € 38,215 million, down by 2.8%, but up by + 1.4% compared to March 31, 2022. Operating costs in the period were up by 4.9% and amounted to 256.2 million euros. With regard to the capital solidity indicators, the CET1 ratio is 15.2%, while the total capital ratio is 17.9%.