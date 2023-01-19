Home World Ukraine latest news. Plane alert across the country
Ukraine latest news. Plane alert across the country

Media, new US aid package on Friday, the Abrams will not be there

On Friday, on the occasion of the meeting in Ramstein, Germany, of the Contact Group on Ukraine, there will be the announcement of a new substantial package of US military aid to Kiev. This was reported by officials of the Biden administration quoted by Politico. The package, which will also include armored fighting vehicles, probably the Strykers produced by General Dynamics Land Systems, should not include the M1 Abrams tanks, the 60-ton battle tank of the US army.

Washington’s reluctance, officials explained, is due to the Abrams’ logistical and maintenance difficulties and not to concerns that their supply to Ukraine could lead to a further escalation of the conflict. In this regard, US officials have noted that Washington has so far helped Kiev in the supply of Soviet-era tanks and has said it is in favor of sending about a dozen British Challenger 2 tanks. not even entered the army’s tactical missile system.

