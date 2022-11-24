7:09

Habeck, Putin got it all wrong, underestimated the West

“Putin thought that Europe was weak, that liberal democracy was the weakest system. He got it all wrong, he underestimated the unity of the West in supporting Ukraine and he underestimated the courage of the Ukrainians. We are becoming aware that in Europe we have enormous power and strength, that we can make a difference and not allow dictators to take over countries”. This was stated by German Economy Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, in an interview published by ‘Corriere della Sera’ together with a limited number of European newspapers. “Russia’s war against Ukraine – explains Habeck shows that globalization has changed. The phase in which many thought that the markets were in charge and politics should stay out of it is over. Even before it was a wrong idea”. According to the vice-chancellor, “when it comes to energy, trade, infrastructure, there are no impolitic decisions. Now Europe must join forces or we will get lost between the superpowers of China and the United States”.