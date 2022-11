The Bank of Korea – South Korea’s central bank – announced that it has raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.25%. The monetary tightening was less intense than the previous one, as expected, in a context of slowdown in South Korean GDP growth. In October, inflation measured by the consumer price index in South Korea rose by 5.7%, well above the 2% target of the central bank led by Governor Rhee Chang-yong.