The US accelerates the updating of nuclear weapons deployed in European NATO bases: American media report that the arrival of the B61-12 gravity bombs scheduled for spring is now expected in December.
-
Cnn, CIA chief went to Zelensky earlier this month
US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director Bill Burns traveled to Ukraine earlier this month to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials, according to sources close to the mission cited by CNN. “There he reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, including the continued sharing of information,” explains a US official without providing further details. Burns’ trip – CNN recalls – comes as the United States are increasingly worried that Russia, in trouble on the ground, may resort to a nuclear weapon. Burns and other US officials have publicly stated that they see no evidence that Moscow is actively preparing to take such a step, but sources close to intelligence warn that this risk is perhaps at its highest level since Russia invaded Russia. Ukraine last February.
-
Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and in the Kiev region
Russian attacks overnight on Kiev oblast and Zaporizhzhia, according to local authorities cited by the Kyiv Independent. Governor Oleksiy Kuleba reported that Moscow has targeted one of the communities in the capital region, without specifying which one, but stating that according to initial information there are no victims. From Zaporizhzhia, interim mayor Anatoly Kurtev reported that Russian forces hit the city and the surrounding area, causing a fire. No information on casualties and other harms is currently available.
-
US accelerate plans to upgrade nuclear weapons in Europe
The United States accelerates plans to upgrade the deployment of new nuclear bombs at NATO bases in Europe. Politico reports this, citing some sources, according to which the arrival in the Old Continent of the updated B61-12 gravity bombs, originally scheduled for next spring, is now expected in December. The rumor about the replacement of older weapons with newer versions comes at a time of high tension following Russia’s threats about the possible use of nuclear power in Ukraine. “The potential for conflict in the world as a whole remains very high,” Putin said while watching a military exercise in Russian.