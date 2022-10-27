Interesting is the possibility that the vehicle battery can also act as a mobile powerbank (Vehicle-to-load), supplying energy to external devices such as pedal assisted bicycles (e-bikes), computers or camping accessories via an adapter cable. a version with a 77 kWh battery and 4WD drive is already expected to arrive next year.

Charging: the sore point

The MG4 is an electric sedan with a very interesting quality / price ratio, but if the House has had to save somewhere it is in the charging capacity: the maximum power of the integrated charger in alternating current (AC) is just 6.6 kW , and only the Comfort and Luxury versions can mount the 11 kW one as an option (still few). Direct current (DC) charging is better, which supports a maximum power of 117 kW for the Standard set-up and 135 kW for the other two.

Interior and infotainment

Although minimalist, the interiors are quite elegant, with attention to finishes and with a good balance between physical buttons and touch controls. The driving position is comfortable, with the Luxury version offering electrically adjustable seats but without storable positions. Behind the steering wheel, a 7-inch screen provides all information on driving, while the central 12-inch touch screen is used for infotainment and climate control. From the point of view of connectivity there is the Wi-Fi hotspot service, compatibility with Apple Car Play and Android Auto is guaranteed (via one of the three USB ports) and centrally there is a shelf for wireless charging of the smartphone. .

Driver assistance systems

MG4 Electric adopts an extremely complete package of ADAC systems called MG Pilot. In addition to the front collision warning and emergency braking system, all versions come standard with adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assistance, deviation warning and lane keeping. To these are added the intelligent control of the headlights (not dot matrix) and the speed assist system with recognition of road signs. On the MG4 Electric Luxury, the system also offers blind spot detection and lane change assist. It also warns of approaching vehicles from behind and oncoming vehicles when the doors are opened. Inside, the display automatically shows the vehicle from above when the speed drops below a certain threshold and a camera behind the steering wheel monitors the driver’s state of fatigue.

Driving on the road

The maximum speed and acceleration data are average for a C-segment car: 160 km / h and from 0 to 100 in 8 seconds, but the rear-wheel drive, the light overall weight (1,685 kg with the largest battery) is the perfect weight distribution, make it a pleasant car to drive in the city and with which to find moments of unexpected fun in the curves and ups and downs outside the city. The Continental braking system with four disc brakes, associated with the recovery of energy during deceleration, which can be set on three different levels, guarantee braking that is always quite effective.