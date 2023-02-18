13:24

Green light for the EU Parliament, “aid to Kiev as long as it is needed, even sending jets”

Green light from the Eurochamber for the resolution, presented one year after the start of the war in Ukraine, which requests that Kiev be provided with “military aid for as long as necessary”. The text invites the Commission to “seriously consider the supply of fighter planes, helicopters, missile systems and an increase in ammunition. The green light came with 444 votes in favour, 26 no and 37 abstentions. The resolution calls for using EU-frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, tighten sanctions against Moscow and its allies, and start accession talks with Kiev this year.

MEPs also urge the EU and member states and their allies to make existing sanctions more effective and take urgent measures to block any attempts to circumvent these restrictive measures. The text also calls for a legal regime that allows for the confiscation of Russian assets frozen by the EU and for these assets to be used to rebuild Ukraine and to compensate war victims.

Finally, the text underlines that the Russian war of aggression has radically changed the geopolitical situation in Europe and reiterates their support for the decision of the European Council to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine last summer. Looking to the future, MEPs call for the legal framework allowing for the confiscation of Russian assets frozen by the EU to be completed. These assets should then be used to rebuild the country and to compensate the victims of war. Furthermore, they stress that once the war is over, Russia will have to be forced to pay reparations in order to contribute substantially to the reconstruction of Ukraine.