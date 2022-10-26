If Russia employs a ‘dirty bomb’ or other type of nuclear weapon in Ukraine, “there will be consequences”: so Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder. Meanwhile, Moscow has asked the UN Security Council to meet again on the integrity of the UN Charter and on biological weapons. Russian attack on Dnipro during the night. According to local authorities there were fires and explosions. At least two people died and three were injured
-
South Africa will welcome sanctioned Russian oligarch yachts
South Africa will allow a sanctioned Russian oligarch to dock his superyacht in Cape Town. This is – explains the BBC – the 521 million dollar ship belonging to Alexei Mordashov, close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who left Hong Kong earlier this week. South African opposition leaders had urged the government to seize The Nord, the nearly 150-meter yacht. But a spokesman for President Cyril Ramaphosa said he saw “no reason” to comply with Western sanctions. “South Africa has no legal obligation to comply with the sanctions imposed by the United States and the EU,” Vincent Magwenya told reporters in Pretoria.
“South Africa’s obligations regarding sanctions relate only to those specifically adopted by the United Nations,” Magwenya added, noting that Mordashov is not subject to any UN-sponsored sanctions. Western countries and their allies have imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 Russian individuals and businesses in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ramaphosa’s government has so far avoided criticizing Russia directly, abstaining in several UN votes that have expressly condemned the war. Pretoria also called for a negotiated deal to end the conflict.
-
Government: Biden and Meloni “ready to work together in an Atlantic alliance”
In the telephone conversation, an occasion for Joe Biden’s congratulations to Giorgia Meloni, “the leaders underlined the strong relations between the United States and Italy and expressed their willingness to work together within the Atlantic alliance to face common challenges”. This was reported by the White House. The American president and the prime minister “spoke of their commitment to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for the aggression, address the challenges posed by China and ensure sustainable and accessible energy resources”.
-
USA: if Russia uses “dirty bomb” there will be consequences
If Russia employs a ‘dirty bomb’ or other type of nuclear weapon in Ukraine, “there will be consequences”: Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a briefing. These consequences have been communicated to Moscow at various levels, he added, reiterating that the Russian allegations that Kiev is preparing a ‘dirty bomb’ are blatantly false.