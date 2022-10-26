7:20

South Africa will welcome sanctioned Russian oligarch yachts

South Africa will allow a sanctioned Russian oligarch to dock his superyacht in Cape Town. This is – explains the BBC – the 521 million dollar ship belonging to Alexei Mordashov, close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who left Hong Kong earlier this week. South African opposition leaders had urged the government to seize The Nord, the nearly 150-meter yacht. But a spokesman for President Cyril Ramaphosa said he saw “no reason” to comply with Western sanctions. “South Africa has no legal obligation to comply with the sanctions imposed by the United States and the EU,” Vincent Magwenya told reporters in Pretoria.

“South Africa’s obligations regarding sanctions relate only to those specifically adopted by the United Nations,” Magwenya added, noting that Mordashov is not subject to any UN-sponsored sanctions. Western countries and their allies have imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 Russian individuals and businesses in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ramaphosa’s government has so far avoided criticizing Russia directly, abstaining in several UN votes that have expressly condemned the war. Pretoria also called for a negotiated deal to end the conflict.