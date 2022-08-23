Dugina was killed by a Ukrainian woman who arrived in Russia a month ago and now fled to Estonia, according to Moscow intelligence. Putin speaks of a “vile and cruel crime”. According to the US, in the meantime, Russia could “strengthen attacks on Ukrainian civil and government infrastructures in the coming days”
-
Save the Children: 942 children killed or wounded in 6 months of war
At least 16% of the children killed in Ukraine since the escalation of the conflict six months ago were under the age of five, says Save the Children, the international organization that has been fighting to save girls and boys in danger for over 100 years. and to guarantee them a future. Between 24 February and 10 August at least 942 children were killed or injured in Ukraine – an average of five children a day – with 356 children losing their lives and 586 injured. According to the UN, the total number of victims is probably much higher than currently ascertained and the exact age of all the children involved is not known. Most of the confirmed child victims are linked to the use of explosive weapons in populated urban areas. In Kharkiv, a previously full-fledged city, relentless shelling damaged more than 600 buildings in the first month of the war, according to Ukrainian city officials, including kindergartens, schools and health facilities.
-
US reject Kiev proposal to deny visa to all Russians
The US rejects the request of the Ukrainian president, Volodymr Zelenski, to deny visas to all Russians. The spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, said, explaining that Washington “does not want to close the way to take refuge and make itself safe for dissidents and other people vulnerable to human rights abuses”.
-
Japan: Maintain sanctions against Russia
Japan’s government intends to maintain sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said after a government meeting led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. This was reported by the Russian agency Tass. “During the meeting, the premier ordered to continue the diplomatic response to the situation in Ukraine in close collaboration with the G7 states, including the maintenance of sanctions,” said Matsuno, adding that further aid to Ukraine was also discussed.