Save the Children: 942 children killed or wounded in 6 months of war

At least 16% of the children killed in Ukraine since the escalation of the conflict six months ago were under the age of five, says Save the Children, the international organization that has been fighting to save girls and boys in danger for over 100 years. and to guarantee them a future. Between 24 February and 10 August at least 942 children were killed or injured in Ukraine – an average of five children a day – with 356 children losing their lives and 586 injured. According to the UN, the total number of victims is probably much higher than currently ascertained and the exact age of all the children involved is not known. Most of the confirmed child victims are linked to the use of explosive weapons in populated urban areas. In Kharkiv, a previously full-fledged city, relentless shelling damaged more than 600 buildings in the first month of the war, according to Ukrainian city officials, including kindergartens, schools and health facilities.