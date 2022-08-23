A September that never like this year means “restart”. At work as well as at school, a back to school and a challenging back to work await us, which inherits completely new operating methods from past experience. Work and study are increasingly fluid and independent of place, and application services require adequate technologies.

It’s time for the technological ecosystem. An endowment made up of devices and services that interact intimately with each other and transparently to the user, with the sole objective of making operations more streamlined, effective and… totally wireless.

In particular, a single screen is no longer enough to work today, just as a single device is not enough. Documents and information are acquired through different channels: a phone call, a chat, an online meeting, from the cloud to the smartphone and tablet when on the move, and to a laptop if you have a desk available.

The winner is the one who does not let every single piece of information escape and, above all, has the opportunity to manage it on the most appropriate device at a certain time. Huawei accelerates on the concept of ecosystem, presenting itself at back to school and back to work with new devices and the Super Device functionality, created to enable maximum sharing of documents between one device and another. The last two, Huawei MatePad Paper and Huawei MateBook 16s together with Super Device, are the Chinese brand’s answer to fluid and wireless work.





The advantages of the Super Device integrated in the new Huawei models

Thus, it is sufficient to bring a smartphone, the earphone case, a mouse, a keyboard, speakers and a Huawei printer to the Huawei MateBook 16s to make them automatically recognize and pair them. Among the various possibilities, connecting a Huawei smartphone displays the interface on the laptop screen, using the two devices as if they were one. In addition, you can access and edit files, use and manage up to three phone application windows at the same time, make video or audio calls via the MateBook 16s, up to using the wireless mouse and keyboard to control the phone.

While, thanks to the native association with the Huawei MateBook 16s laptop, the Huawei MatePad Paper tablet turns into a drawing pad or a second screen to share web pages, images and documents seamlessly and with a very simple drag and drop .

Super Device provides three modes of use: Mirror, Extend Mode and Collaborate. In Mirror mode, the laptop and tablet screen display the same content, with the tablet benefiting from the power and performance of the laptop, while the laptop takes advantage of the Huawei M-Pencil connected to the tablet. In Extend mode, the tablet acts as a second screen, and is perfect for working on spreadsheets or for taking notes in meetings. Finally, the Collaborate mode allows you to share content between the MateBook and the tablet by dragging them from one device to another. Super Device allows you to natively connect the Huawei MateBook 16s to a Huawei MateView monitor as well. In short, great benefits for productivity, but above all for eyesight!





The features of the Huawei MatePad Paper and Huawei MateBook 16s

Huawei MatePad Paper is the latest E Ink tablet from the MatePad family. It offers an analogue equivalent read and write experience but with all the benefits of digital capture. Everything – from the back design to the reduced weight, to the screen resolution – is innovation aimed at the best user experience. Thanks to the incredible rendering of the display – a 10.3-inch FullView – and the characteristics of the second generation Huawei M-Pencil, even the most staunch defenders of writing and reading on paper will review their positions.

Along with the new MatePad Paper comes the most powerful laptop in the MateBook line. Huawei MateBook 16s is aimed at professionals and creatives, and beyond. Winning features are the 12th generation Intel Core processor and an impressive 16-inch display – powered by an Intel Iris Xe Graphics chip. A display that does not affect the overall size of the device, maintaining a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a more productive 3: 2 aspect ratio to ensure a more immersive viewing experience.

Among the features particularly appreciated by workers and students, also the soft-landing design of the keys with a “pad” for the switches that accompanies them slowly before the end of the stroke. And this helps to maintain typing quality and comfort even after long periods of time.

Finally, a special mention goes to the Huawei Smart Conference function with AI Sound and AI Camera, designed to participate in meetings and meetings anywhere and anytime. Featuring a 1080p camera at the top of the screen with an 88-degree wide angle and dual microphones, the Smart Conference system creates an immersive, secure and efficient conference experience that fits into any environment.